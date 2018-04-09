Liverpool injury news: Klopp offers update on key duo ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool will be hoping to finish the job in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Man City on Tuesday night.

The Reds took a big step towards advancing to the last four with a 3-0 win at Anfield last week, putting themselves in a commanding position in the return fixture at the Etihad.

Ultimately though, it is still only half-way in the tie, and they’ll be fully focused on the task in hand to ensure that they do progress at the expense of Pep Guardiola’s men.

Jurgen Klopp has injury headaches though, as aside from Emre Can being a doubt to feature again this season, as per BBC Sport, both Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson missed the weekend’s Merseyside derby with issues.

The former was seen clutching his groin as he made his way off the pitch during the first meeting with City, and particularly given the fact that he’s bagged 38 goals and 13 assists this season, his fitness will be of paramount importance for Liverpool in the final stages of the campaign.

However, Klopp wasn’t giving too much away on either player, as he kept supporters waiting on news as to whether they will be available to face their Premier League rivals on Tuesday night.

“With Mo, Robbo and Alberto, we have to wait a little bit but of course [we have] big hope they will be back” he told the media, as noted by the Liverpool Echo.

“We will see in five hours until we train and we’ll know who is involved in that but I am quite hopeful we will have a bigger squad than we had at Everton.”

That sounds more optimistic than downhearted, which is reflected in freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery’s tweet below too. Ultimately though, Klopp will have to assess the training session along with his medical staff, and while they’ll be desperate to have Salah and Robertson back, they surely won’t want to rush them back and risk either man suffering a setback either.

The German tactician does have a headache in midfield though, as aside from Can’s absence through injury, captain Jordan Henderson will also be missing as he’s suspended.