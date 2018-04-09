Liverpool prepare shock three-year deal for Man Utd ace, summer swoop lined up

Doubts persist over Marouane Fellaini’s future at Man Utd, and it’s reported that Liverpool could be plotting a move to snap him up this summer.

The Belgian international will see his current contract with the Red Devils expire this summer, at which point he will be available on a free transfer.

With no renewal yet signed, it looks as though he may well be departing Old Trafford with just a matter of months remaining, and now L’Equipe have suggested that Liverpool are preparing a three-year contract to convince him to move to Anfield.

It’s noted that Liverpool will face competition from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco, but it certainly would be a surprise to see Fellaini join United’s bitter rivals.

Nevertheless, it’s an addition that could be necessary at Anfield, particularly as Jurgen Klopp faces his own threat of a key figure leaving on a free transfer with Emre Can also set to see his contract run down at the end of the season.

As per Liverpool’s official site, they are set to bring in Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, but perhaps with depth and a desire to compete on various fronts in mind, they’d be wise to bring in a replacement for Can too rather than simply lose one midfielder and bring another in.

Given the rivalry between the two English giants, Fellaini joining Liverpool will undoubtedly go down badly with Man Utd fans, and coupled with the fact that it rarely happens, albeit he will be a free agent rather than making a transfer, it would be a surprise to see him move to Merseyside.

Nevertheless, he will naturally choose what he feels is the best option for his career, and perhaps a prolonged stay in the Premier League but with a fresh challenge could be the most appealing offer on the table.