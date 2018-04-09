Man City vs Liverpool TV channel, odds, team news and kick-off time

It’s the Champions League quarter-final second leg this week with Manchester City looking to overturn a three goal deficit against Liverpool.

Last week’s game was a memorable game for the Reds, as they produced a blistering first half performance, inspired by Mohamed Salah.

Salah came off injured after pulling up, however, Liverpool held on as Man City controlled possession in the second half.

It’s been a tough week for City, as they blew a two goal lead against local rivals Manchester Utd to lose the derby and win the Premier League title.

They will have to wait at least another two weeks before they can potentially win the title.

What time is Man City vs Liverpool kick-off?

Manchester City host Liverpool at Etihad Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm on Tuesday, April 10.

Man City vs Liverpool TV channel and stream

The tie will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Man City vs Liverpool team news

Sergio Aguero could start after returning against Manchester United, which will be a big boost for City.

Raheem Sterling had an eventful game on Saturday but could come back in after being on the bench on Saturday.

Danilo, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Nicolas Otamendi are a one booking away from a one-match European ban

Liverpool will be without Jordan Henderson, who is suspended after picking up a yellow card in the first leg.

Emre Can (back) is still struggling, meaning James Milner could deputise.

The big news is that Salah (groin) should be fit after coming off in the first leg.

Joel Matip (thigh) is out for the remainder of the season, while Joe Gomez (ankle) is not expected to be fit.

However, Andrew Robertson is in line to start.

Man City vs Liverpool odds

Man City – 4/9

Draw – 4/1

Liverpool – 11/2