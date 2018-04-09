Mohamed Salah injury update: Great news for Liverpool, journalist hints at boost vs Man City

Liverpool fans will have been sweating on the fitness of Mohamed Salah after he limped off against Man City last week, but they’ve been given some good news.

The 25-year-old was seen clutching his groin as he made his way off the pitch during the 3-0 win at Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie last Wednesday night.

In turn, he was left out of the squad to face Everton at the weekend, and so now all the focus will be on whether or not he can recover in time to feature at the Etihad against City to help Liverpool finish off the tie and advance to the last four in Europe.

According to The Times’ Paul Joyce, he has suggested that the Reds are in line to receive a massive boost as Salah will be fit to take his place in the squad heading for Manchester.

“Manchester United’s second-half display in coming from behind will only have strengthened Klopp’s resolve to attack and he will be boosted by the fact that Mohamed Salah is set to be fit to start,” he notes in his report on the Everton game on Monday morning.

There’s no official word from the club as of yet and so although Joyce has proven to be highly reliable over the years, many supporters will want to hear it from Jurgen Klopp himself or through an official channel before they believe it.

Nevertheless, given he’s scored a stunning haul of 38 goals along with 13 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions so far this season, Liverpool will be desperate to have Salah back in the line-up this week.

As seen in the first leg with his goal and assist, he is more than capable of hurting City, and especially away from home when Liverpool could look to counter-attack with pace, the Egyptian international will be crucial for that. In turn, this is a very positive early sign ahead of the all-important showdown.