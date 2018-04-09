Mohamed Salah injury update: What are his chances of playing against Man City?

Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update for Mohamed Salah and it’s great news for Liverpool fans.

Salah, starred for the Reds in their stunning victory against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

READ MORE: Man City vs Liverpool TV channel, odds, team news and kick-off time

The Merseyside club sparkled in the first half with relentless running and attacking speed as they dismantled the Premier League champions-elect.

Salah scored a goal and provided the cross that led to Sadio Mane’s goal to give the Reds a three goal advantage heading into the Etihad.

Mohamed Salah injury update

Asked if Salah will be fit to face Pep Guardiola’s men, Klopp had positive news.

He said: “Not sure 100 per cent. He was with the fitness coach yesterday training.

“Now I am here, at 5pm we train at Melwood and we will see if he can be part of training. I’d say rather yes than no. Then we wait for the reaction and make a decision tomorrow.”

Klopp also told Liverpool’s official website: “You can imagine, in this short period between games, it is quite difficult so I have to wait each minute I can and that’s what I’ll do. There’s nothing new in the moment, we will see.

“We will see in five hours until we train and we’ll know who is involved in that. I don’t know in the moment 100 per cent, but I am quite hopeful we will have a bigger squad than we had at Everton.”