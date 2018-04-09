Roma vs Barcelona TV channel, odds, team news and kick-off time

It’s the Champions League quarter-finals second leg tomorrow as Barcelona travel to Roma.

Barcelona are almost guaranteed a place in the semi-final draw after they dismantled the Italian club in the first leg last week.

The Catalan giants go into the game with a three goal cushion, thanks to own goals either side of half-time from Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas, a tap in from Gerard Pique and a late Luis Suarez strike.

Edin Dzeko scored for the visitors to give the Serie A side an away goal – however it will take a collapse of epic proportions from Barca to see them progress.

What time is Roma vs Barcelona kick-off?

Roma host Barcelona at Stadio Olimpico with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm on Tuesday, April 9.

Roma vs Barcelona TV channel and stream

The Champions League quarter-final is live on BT Sport 3.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Roma vs Barcelona team news

Sergio Busquets continues with his recovery work after rushing back from a broken bone in his foot to play against Roma in midweek but may not be risked.

Sergi Samper and former Roma loanee Lucas Digne are also sidelined through injury.

Diego Perotti missed the defeat to Fiorentina and the Argentinian is struggling to be fit for the clash.

Another match ball for Leo #Messi – he must have a whole house full of them! ? pic.twitter.com/SJ8ZuXfURl — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 8, 2018

Lionel Messi is sure to start in the game tomorrow.

Roma vs Barcelona odds

Roma – 4/1

Draw – 7/2

Barcelona – 4/6