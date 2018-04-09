Video: Brilliant news for Liverpool, Mo Salah trains with teammates ahead of Man City

Mohamed Salah has been a revelation for Liverpool this season, and so the last thing that the Merseyside giants need is for him to be sidelined.

The 25-year-old picked up a groin problem in the first leg against Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-final tie, and subsequently was left out of the squad to face Everton at the weekend.

After that draw, the focus has been on whether or not the Egyptian international would recover in time to take on City at the Etihad, and the signs are looking promising after he joined his teammates in training on Monday afternoon.

As seen in the tweets below from the Liverpool Echo’s James Pearce, Salah looked comfortable as he warmed up with the rest of the group, showing no signs of a lasting issue.

In turn, coupled with Jurgen Klopp’s message earlier in the day, it paints a positive picture for Liverpool in getting their talisman back as they look to advance to the last four of the Champions League.

“At 5pm we train at Melwood and we will see if he can be part of the training. (It’s) rather yes than no. Then we have to wait for the reaction, until tomorrow, and then we will make a decision,” he told the media, as noted by Sky Sports.

Provided there is no negative reaction tomorrow, Salah could be good to feature.

Following a whirlwind opening half at Anfield last week, they’re in a strong position to do progress with a commanding 3-0 lead, and with Salah, who has bagged 38 goals and 13 assists so far this season, they’ll be confident of finding the mark to get a crucial away goal too.

Mo Salah in training at Melwod. No sign of that groin problem which forced him off last week #LFC pic.twitter.com/y0H3UkUxWW — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) April 9, 2018

If that wasn’t enough good news for Liverpool fans, Pearce also revealed that Andy Robertson was also training with the group after he missed the Everton game with a problem too.

The left-back has impressed this season, and he’ll look to play a pivotal role in the backline to help Liverpool get over the line.