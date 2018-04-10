Arsenal could hold crucial advantages for Barcelona star, two key reasons behind possible deal

Arsenal are reportedly in the hunt for Barcelona ace Ousmane Dembele, and two factors are said to be standing in their favour to reach a deal.

It’s fair to say that it has been a far from ideal first campaign for the Frenchman with the Catalan giants, as he’s made just 15 appearances in all competitions and has struggled to convince.

SEE MORE: Manchester United star advised to quit and seal transfer to Arsenal or Chelsea

Despite a goal and six assists in those outings, it’s relatively clear that he hasn’t been able to fully adapt to Barcelona’s style of play, and so time and patience is what is arguably needed with the 20-year-old who is experiencing a new league, new country and environment.

However, speculation continues to link him with an exit just a year after moving to the Nou Camp, with Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, suggesting that Arsenal may hold the aces up their sleeve to fend off Inter and Juventus in a transfer battle for the French international.

A reunion with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with whom he struck up a great partnership at Borussia Dortmund, coupled with the opportunity to be more of a leading figure in north London are the reasons put forward as allowing Arsenal to move to the front of the queue if he does leave Barcelona.

Whether that’s enough to convince Dembele that it’s a smart move for his career to move on this summer remains to be seen, as it seems a little premature to quit on what would undoubtedly have been a dream move to Barcelona just months ago.

Nevertheless, if he continues to struggle between now and the end of the campaign, it could lead to exit talk strengthening and Arsenal seems like a sensible destination, albeit with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil for competition, it may not be as straight-forward as suggested.