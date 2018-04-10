Chelsea handed huge potential transfer lifeline as Arsenal are outbid for €60million star

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly ready to offer Real Madrid more money than Arsenal to seal the transfer of Karim Benzema this summer.

The Bundesliga giants are said to be prepared to pay €60million for Benzema, more than the €40m Arsenal are offering, according to Don Balon.

The Frenchman has not been at his best for Los Blancos this season and it makes sense that his club look ready to offload him for the right price if offers come in.

Benzema seems past his peak but could do a job in the slightly lower level of the Bundesliga, and Dortmund’s interest in a striker could also be good news for Chelsea.

The Blues loaned Michy Batshuayi to Dortmund in January as they signed Olivier Giroud from Arsenal, whose arrival was possible due to Dortmund selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal.

However, the deal looks to have really backfired for Chelsea, with Giroud struggling since his move and Batshuayi faring considerably better in his brief time in Germany so far.

Fortunately for Chelsea, the deal is just a temporary one and Dortmund’s interest in Benzema could mean they are giving up on the idea of keeping the Belgian on a permanent basis.

Antonio Conte may not have given Batshuayi much of a chance at Stamford Bridge but with his future in doubt Batshuayi could be about to get a fresh start in west London next season.