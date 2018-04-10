Bayern Munich vs Sevilla TV channel, stream, odds, team news and kick-off time

It’s the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals with Bayern Munich hosting Sevilla at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern are the favourites to progress after scoring two away goals in the game’s first leg, with Jesus Navas scoring an own goal before Thiago Alcantara scored a deflected second.

READ MORE: Real Madrid vs Juventus TV channel, stream, odds, team news and kick-off time

Sevilla went into the game full of confidence after upsetting Manchester Utd in the last 16 and Pablo Sarabia gave the visitors a shock lead.

Jupp Heynckes led Bayern to an incredible sixth successive title – a record in Germany – with nine games to spare and will be hoping to make the Champions League semi-finals again.

What time is Bayern Munich vs Sevilla kick-off?

The game will take place on Wednesday, April 11.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla TV channel and stream

The Champions League quarter-final is live on BT Sport 3.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla team news

Manuel Neuer is still injured with a broken metatarsal since mid-September – however he is expected to return in the next couple of weeks.

Sven Ulreich will continue to deputise in goal.

The Bavarian side have players just one booking away from a suspension in Jerome Boateng, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski, Franck Ribery, Sebastian Rudy and Corentin Tolisso.

Kingsley Coman is also out after a ligament tear, but will be back by the end of the month.

Sevilla defender Simon Kjaer suffered a knee injury in La Liga.

Sebastien Corchia is also out, while Correa is a doubt.

However, Ever Banega should return.

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla odds

Bayern Munich – 2/9

Draw – 6/1

Sevilla – 13/1