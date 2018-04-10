Chelsea request Gareth Bale and surprise Real Madrid star as part of Eden Hazard transfer

Chelsea have reportedly requested two Real Madrid players in any potential transfer deal involving Eden Hazard moving from Stamford Bridge to the Bernabeu.

The Blues are requesting the signing of Gareth Bale from the Spanish giants, and also a somewhat surprise swoop for young, out-of-favour midfielder Dani Ceballos, according to Don Balon.

While Ceballos has struggled since joining Real this season, he has previously been regarded as one of Spanish football’s most exciting up-and-coming talents and could therefore prove an astute addition by Chelsea.

Bale and Ceballos arriving together in exchange for Hazard certainly looks decent business on the face of it, even if the Belgian’s departure would be a big blow.

The 27-year-old would make a great fit at Madrid and it may be a good time for him to move on after things have turned slightly sour at Chelsea this season.

The west Londoners look likely to miss out on a top four place and Hazard is among many of their stars whose performances have taken a dip.

His market value may never get higher than it is now so landing two quality players from his exit may end up being an ideal solution for Chelsea.