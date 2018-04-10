Chelsea, Man Utd eyeing Brazilian starlet, will have to splash out £40m

Chelsea, Man Utd and Everton are all reportedly keen on Watford’s Richarlison, despite the fact that the Brazilian starlet has struggled for form in recent months.

The 20-year-old made an impressive initial impact after his summer move to Vicarage Road, but it has all gone downhill since as he has struggled to make a positive contribution.

The Brazilian youngster has five goals and five assists in 36 appearances this season, but his last Premier League goal came back in November and he’s found himself coming off the bench in the last two games as he suffers a further dip.

In turn, it’s questionable as to whether it would be the most sensible move for either Chelsea, United or Everton with that in mind, but according to Sky Sports, the trio of Premier League sides are keen on Richarlison who is reportedly set to command a £40m asking price.

It’s difficult to see where he fits in at Old Trafford, given that Jose Mourinho already has Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata at his disposal.

Adding further competition in that department doesn’t seem to be the most sensible idea, particularly when the Portuguese tactician could be left short in other areas this summer with Michael Carrick retiring and Marouane Fellaini yet to sign a contract renewal.

The same could be said for Chelsea who have Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro to play off the frontman, so time will tell if a move materialises to either club.

In contrast, Everton have struggled for goals all season, bagging just 38 in 33 league games, with only Burnley and Newcastle United scoring less out of the top 12 sides in the standings.

That seems to paint a pretty clear picture as to where Richarlison’s best option would be, but it’s debatable as to whether it’s a huge step up based on how Watford and Everton have fared this season.