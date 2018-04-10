Surprise Chelsea ace eyed for transfer to Champions League giants after huge recent improvement

Chelsea winger Kenedy is reportedly being lined up as a surprise transfer target for the likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the summer.

The Brazilian has made a real impression on loan at Newcastle, looking hugely improved since being given the chance to play more regularly at Premier League level.

Sky Sports claim Newcastle would love to sign Kenedy on a permanent deal but face competition from Bayern, PSG and some unnamed English clubs as well.

This is certainly a surprise development given how much the 22-year-old struggled to impress at Chelsea, though he did initially arrive at Stamford Bridge as a highly-rated prospect.

Kenedy looked for some time like becoming a wasted talent, but his career has now been given the kick-start it needed at St James’ Park and he could now earn himself another big move this summer.

Bayern and PSG have plenty of big-name attackers on their books so interest in Kenedy is some compliment indeed, though it remains to be seen if they will act on it.