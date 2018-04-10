Is Barcelona vs Roma on TV? Team news, stream, kick-off time and odds

It’s nearly time for the Champions League quarter-finals second leg as Barcelona travel to Roma.

Barcelona are almost guaranteed a place in the semi-final draw after they defeated the Italian club comfortably in the first leg last week.

Interestingly, Barcelona have only made the semi finals of the Champions League in one of the last five seasons, so this will please fans who have had to see Real Madrid’s successes in Europe’s premier competition.

Lionel Messi will be hoping to inspire his team once again after completing his 29th La Liga career hattrick at the weekend.

The Catalan giants go into the game with a three goal cushion, thanks to own goals either side of half-time from Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas, a tap in from Gerard Pique and a late Luis Suarez strike.

Edin Dzeko scored for the visitors to give the Serie A side an away goal – however it will take an unlikely huge goal swing for his club to progress.

What time is Roma vs Barcelona kick-off?

Roma host Barcelona at Stadio Olimpico with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm on Tuesday, April 9.

Is Barcelona vs Roma on TV?

The Champions League quarter-final is live on BT Sport 3.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Roma vs Barcelona team news

Sergi Samper and former Roma loanee Lucas Digne are also sidelined through injury.

Diego Perotti missed the defeat to Fiorentina and the Argentinian is struggling to be fit for the clash.

Another match ball for Leo #Messi – he must have a whole house full of them! ? pic.twitter.com/SJ8ZuXfURl — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 8, 2018

Radja Nainggolan is available for selection after missing the first leg.

Roma vs Barcelona odds

Roma – 4/1

Draw – 7/2

Barcelona – 13/20