Is Man City vs Liverpool on TV? Team news, stream, kick-off time and odds

It’s nearly time for the all-British Champions League quarter-final second leg clash with Manchester City looking to overturn a three goal deficit against Liverpool.

Last week’s game was a memorable game for the Reds, as they produced a stunning first half performance.

Liverpool scored three times in the first half at Anfield last Wednesday to put one foot in the last four.

However, Jurgen Klopp, said the visitors are not the favourites to progress to the semi-finals and urged caution.

As for Pep Guardiola’s men, they have it all to do to turn the game around.

Their moral was further damaged after they squandered a glorious chance to win the Premier League on Saturday against rivals, Manchester Utd.

Is Man City vs Liverpool on TV? And is there a stream

The tie will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

What time is Man City vs Liverpool kick-off?

Manchester City host Liverpool at Etihad Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm on Tuesday, April 10.

Man City vs Liverpool team news

Sergio Aguero could make his first start for more than a month after returning to action following a knee injury.

Liverpool hope Salah (groin), Andy Roberton (calf) and Alberto Moreno (thigh) will be fit to feature after they all missed Saturday’s Merseyside derby with injury.

Ben Woodburn has returned to training.

Joel Matip (thigh), Emre Can (back), Adam Lallana (hamstring) and Joe Gomez (ankle) will all be missing for the trip to the Etihad, however Jordan Henderson is also suspended.

Man City vs Liverpool odds

Man City – 40/85

Draw – 4/1

Liverpool – 11/2