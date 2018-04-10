Club say they’ll sell Manchester United transfer target for £104million, deal could be DONE this week

Manchester United may want to take note as Real Madrid have indicated they’re prepared to sell a key player for what looks a potential bargain fee.

According to latest reports in Spain, Real will accept just £104million for the Isco transfer despite his tremendous recent form in the Champions League.

MORE: Manchester United warned star player could seek transfer away if Jose Mourinho stays on as manager

The 25-year-old notably completed 100% of his passes in the win over Juventus, leading the Serie A giants to step up their interest in signing him this summer.

Despite clearly being a world class talent, Isco hasn’t always started matches for Zinedine Zidane’s side this season and is free to leave for the right price at the end of the season.

United have been strongly linked with the Spain international in recent times and look in real need of a player of his calibre, and £104m shouldn’t be too much to put them off.

Juventus and Madrid, however, will hold talks over the Isco transfer this week after their second leg meeting in the Champions League, so United will have to get a move on to have a chance of getting a deal done.

Can Manchester United hijack Isco transfer?

The Red Devils are one of the best in the business in the transfer market right now, luring a number of big names to Old Trafford in recent times.

Paul Pogba was brought in despite interest at the time from Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona, and Chelsea were beaten to Romelu Lukaku last summer.

Alexis Sanchez also looked destined for City until United tried a late swoop and it paid off, so there’ll be confidence inside the club that the Isco transfer is not beyond them.

Real’s willingness to sell for such a reasonable fee (in this current market, at least) is a big surprise and should give Jose Mourinho plenty of hope.