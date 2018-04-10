‘Let’s finish this’ – Liverpool fans react to line-up vs Man City, delighted with Salah fitness boost

Liverpool supporters are in a buoyant mood ahead of the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Manchester City on Tuesday night.

The Reds lead their Premier League rivals 3-0 after a pulsating first leg at Anfield, and so they’ll be looking to protect that lead at the Etihad and book their spot in the last four.

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a major boost as Mohamed Salah has been passed fit to start, as it comes after he limped off in the first meeting clutching his groin.

Having been left out of the squad to face Everton in the Merseyside derby at the weekend, there would have naturally been concern over his availability in Europe, but the 25-year-old takes his place in the line-up and will be looking to add to his sensational tally of 38 goals this season.

Andy Robertson also returns after being left out at the weekend, while Georginio Wijnaldum joins Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner in midfield with captain Jordan Henderson suspended.

While there were a few more concerned tweets, Liverpool fans were delighted to have Salah back in the team, as seen in the tweets below, and they’ll be hopeful of being in the semi-final draw on Friday.

The Egyptian international was fundamental in their win in the first leg, scoring and providing an assist in a thrilling opening 30 minutes on Merseyside. However, it will now be crucial for Liverpool not to fall victim of a similar onslaught in Manchester this time round to ensure that they don’t surrender a significant advantage.

After conceding three against the Reds last week, City conceded three more in a 3-2 defeat to Man Utd at the weekend despite leading by two goals. In turn, it remains to be seen just how confident Pep Guardiola’s men are for this one.

