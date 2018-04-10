Liverpool handed fresh chance to seal bargain £16.5million transfer due to special contract clause

Liverpool may be interested to hear latest transfer rumours circulating about West Brom striker Salomon Rondon after being linked with the player back in January.

The Venezuela international has put in some decent displays at Premier League level, though is now facing likely relegation with the Baggies after a dreadful season all round at the Hawthorns.

MORE: Liverpool injury news: Klopp offers update on key duo ahead of Man City clash

According to the Daily Mirror, West Brom going down would mean Rondon would have a special release clause activated that means he can leave the club for just £16.5million.

It seems likely that top flight clubs would take notice of that, and, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Liverpool are among those to have been mentioned as potential suitors in the past.

The Reds have one of Europe’s most-feared forward lines right now in the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino up front, but arguably lack depth beyond that.

Daniel Sturridge went out on loan in January, and the likes of Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings don’t really come close to matching the quality of that first-choice front three.

The Sun linked Liverpool and Everton with interest in Rondon in January, and the 28-year-old makes sense as an experienced backup who’s shown he can cut it at this level.

It is not clear if Jurgen Klopp’s side remain interested, but their previous interest suggests there’s a decent chance they’ll look again at this deal if West Brom do end up going down.