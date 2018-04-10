Liverpool legend ‘nervous as hell’ and reveals his biggest worry ahead of second leg vs Manchester City

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has explained what’s got him worried ahead of his old club’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City this evening.

The Reds lead 3-0 from last week’s first leg at Anfield, but will be well aware of the scoring power of this City side, even if they do seem to be going through a mini slump.

City followed up that loss to Liverpool by surrendering a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 against rivals Manchester United on Saturday, but Thompson feels they played well enough and created a sufficient amount of chances to have killed that game off before half time.

Given the lethal form of so many of Pep Guardiola’s players this season, it’s unlikely they’ll be so wasteful again this evening and so Thompson has admitted he’s ‘nervous as hell’ and would rather be playing most other top European sides rather than the Premier League leaders.

‘Liverpool have to score because my worry is that if we can score three goals in 45 minutes, with the qualities that they have shown all season, then they can do the same,’ Thompson told Sky Sports.

‘It is incredible that you can be 3-0 up and be nervous as hell, but I would feel more comfortable against Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich with a 3-0 lead.

‘They had numerous chances to finish United off in the first half on Saturday and I can’t see them being that wasteful again, so this tie is definitely not over.’

Liverpool have pedigree in this competition, having won it five times in their history, and that seemed to rouse them with the incredible atmosphere at Anfield in the first game.

Tonight will be a different challenge entirely, but Liverpool seem to have the wind in their sails at the moment and look good value for an away goal as well given the way their attack has performed lately.