Philippe Coutinho already encountering major issue at Barcelona just months after transfer from Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho is already struggling to win over some of his team-mates at Barcelona just three months after joining the club from Liverpool in the January transfer window.

The Brazil international has blown hot and cold at the Nou Camp so far, with Diario Gol claiming his inconsistency has left Lionel Messi unimpressed.

That’s not a name you want to get on the wrong side of, though the report insists another former Liverpool player, Luis Suarez, is urging Messi to be patient with Coutinho as he settles into his new surroundings.

The 25-year-old was one of the best players in the Premier League during his time at Liverpool and should blossom into an ideal player for Barcelona’s system once he adjusts to his team-mates and new manager.

Barcelona spent big on Coutinho so the pressure will be on for the former Inter Milan man, and it’s certainly not ideal that he’s failed to convince Messi so far.

The Argentine will be aware of the Catalan giants’ need to replace the ageing Andres Iniesta, with Coutinho potentially the ideal candidate if he can hit top form.

Liverpool fans may feel a little smug, however, with their team clearly not struggling since Coutinho’s exit, with their front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in fine form and close to making it into the semi-finals of the Champions League.