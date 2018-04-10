Luke Shaw’s Man Utd career at further risk, MUFC target £25m PL star

Man Utd left-back Luke Shaw is having a tough time as it is proving himself at Old Trafford, but it could only get worse according to transfer speculation.

The 22-year-old has been limited to just 19 appearances in all competitions so far this season, with Ashley Young often being preferred by Jose Mourinho even in an unnatural position to him.

According to The Daily Star, the stalwart was even picked for the Manchester derby last weekend despite illness, with Shaw not even making the match day squad as further doubts were raised about his future.

In turn, it already looks pretty bleak for the former Southampton starlet, and as per The Sun, it could get worse as Man Utd are reportedly in the transfer hunt for current Saints left-back Ryan Bertrand, who could command a £25m price-tag.

Tottenham, Newcastle and Everton are also specifically named in the report as being interested, but if the 28-year-old were to secure a move to United, that would push Shaw further down the pecking order and would surely ask serious questions about his future with the Red Devils.

In contrast, Bertrand has undoubtedly proven to be a reliable figure for Southampton, and he would be a solid addition.

With Mourinho seemingly not having enough faith in the likes of Shaw and Matteo Darmian, he’ll potentially address the situation this summer and Bertrand could be a solution.

Despite the fact that Young has done a commendable job filling in at left-back, if Man Utd do harbour ambitions of making real progress and competing for major honours moving forward, they’ll surely have to bring in a natural in that role as a long-term solution.

If Shaw isn’t deemed the man for the job, then perhaps Bertrand will be drafted in and potentially push him closer to the exit door.