Man City vs Liverpool lineup: Who’s in the starting XI and does Salah start?

Manchester City host Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-final second leg with the Reds the favourites to progress into the semi-finals.

The game has been dominated whether Mohamed Salah will be involved after pulling up with a groin injury in last week’s game and as a result he missed the Merseyside derby at the weekend.

The Egyptian has been in scintillating form this season, netting 38 times for his new club and the big news is that he starts.

Klopp also said Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold would be okay after they were on the bench against Everton.

Similarly, Pep Guardiola has been sweating over the fitness of star striker Sergio Aguero, and the good news for the Cityzens is the Argentine returned to action against Manchester Utd at the weekend.

However, the Argentine will start from the bench again with Gabriel Jesus upfront.

Man City vs Liverpool lineup

Man City starting XI

How we’re lining-up tonight! ? City XI | Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva (C), Sane, Sterling, Bernardo, G Jesus Subs | Bravo, Aguero, Kompany, Foden, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Delph#cityvlfc #mancity pic.twitter.com/rdWCEYwniX — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 10, 2018

Liverpool starting XI

Is Man City vs Liverpool on TV? And is there a stream

The tie will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.