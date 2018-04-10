Man City vs Liverpool – Van Dijk reveals best way for Liverpool to win

It’s nearly time for Man City vs Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-final second leg clash.

Last week’s game was a memorable game for the Reds, as they produced a fantastic first half performance to defeat the Cityzens 3-0.

Pep Guardiola’s side will need to produce a perfect performance tonight and hope to not concede any goals against Jurgen Klopp’s electric attacking force.

And defender Virgil van Dijk has revealed how Liverpool can defend their lead, and it’s not by defending.

He said: “It is pretty clear that defending a 3-0 lead is going to be a bit of a strange situation. We need to come here with the mindset it is still 0-0 and we want to win the game.

“We know we are capable of scoring goals, we know as a team we can defend pretty well, but the main thing is we definitely need to keep the mindset of winning the game instead of defending a lead.”

The defender has helped to bring assurance and organisation to the Reds, and urged calmness as they prepare for City’s early barrage.

“We are not going to think we are going to concede early. That is not the mindset we want going into the game. We are full of confidence but we know it is going to be a different game. They need to come and we need to be prepared for everything.