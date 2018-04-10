Manchester United star advised to quit and seal transfer to Arsenal or Chelsea

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been given some shock advice over his future and told he should consider leaving the club for one of their Premier League rivals.

Player-turned-pundit Micky Quinn believes Rashford is not looking likely to become first choice under Jose Mourinho, despite his huge talent and impressive performances in his United career so far.

Quinn believes the England international would easily get into the first XI’s of teams like Arsenal and Chelsea, essentially advising the player to consider leaving Old Trafford to play for another big club in the Premier League.

It seems unlikely that the Red Devils would let an exciting homegrown youngster like Rashford leave for a rival too easily, but he has found opportunities harder to come by in recent times.

The January signing of Alexis Sanchez has hurt the 20-year-old’s prospects and the Daily Mirror have reported that he’s considering his options ahead of the summer.

Reports today claim Marcus Rashford may leave #MUFC if Mourinho stays at Old Trafford this summer. Should Rashford leave the club for the good of his career? ?@MickQuinn1089 thinks so… pic.twitter.com/ivb2QwNrpz — The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast (@SportsBreakfast) April 10, 2018

Quinn feels it could be the right move for Rashford to leave soon if he continues to be overlooked by Mourinho.

‘I think he’s gotta go. He’s not a first choice for Jose Mourinho. He is not first choice,’ Quinn told talkSPORT.

‘The kid is one of the most exciting players we’ve seen in a Manchester United shirt – I’ve got to say that.

‘He scores goals – you saw the two he scored against Liverpool, two fantastic goals cutting in from the left.

‘If he wants to be a regular, I don’t think it’s with Jose Mourinho. Lukaku is the first choice on the pitch.

‘Arsenal he’d walk in there. [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang is ok but he can play as a three can’t he, like Liverpool.’

When asked if he’d get into Chelsea’s team, he added: ‘Definitely. Definitely. Liverpool? They wouldn’t sell him to Liverpool but I think he’d get into most Premier League teams.

‘The kid wants to play. I think next season if he can see he’s going to be a sub for most of the season then he’s got to move.’