Real Madrid vs Juventus TV channel, stream, odds, team news and kick-off time

It’s the Champions League quarter-final second leg tomorrow as Real Madrid host Juventus.

The holders are in pole position to make another semi-final appearance after dismantling the Old Lady 3-0 in the first leg.

MORE: Former Liverpool star issues challenge to Pep Guardiola ahead of Manchester City’s crucial second leg clash tonight

The game will be remembered for the stunning overhead kick Cristiano Ronaldo produced; leaving the Portuguese superstar to soak in a standing ovation from the home fans.

Ronaldo also scored the game’s first goal whilst Marcelo added a third as the holders look to make an eighth consecutive last-four spot after six consecutive last-16 exits.

The win ended Juve’s 27-game, five-year unbeaten home run in European competition.

What time is Real Madrid vs Juventus kick-off?

Real Madrid host Juventus at Santiago Bernabeu with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm on Wednesday, April 11.

Real Madrid vs Juventus TV channel and stream

The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Real Madrid vs Juventus team news

Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo Bentancur are suspended for the visitors, whilst Sergio Ramos will be missing for the hosts.

Federico Bernardeschi has been sidelined with an injury since mid-February but is not yet ready to return.

Nacho Fernandez is expected to be out for another couple of weeks, while young defender Jesus Vallejo could return to the bench.

Real Madrid vs Juventus odds

Real Madrid – 8/13

Draw – 7/2

Juventus – 9/2