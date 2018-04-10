Roma vs Barcelona lineup: Who’s in the starting XI?

It’s nearly time for Barcelona vs Roma in Champions League quarter-finals second leg.

Barcelona are almost guaranteed a place in the semi-final draw after they defeated the Italian club comfortably in the first leg last week.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid vs Juventus TV channel, stream, odds, team news and kick-off time

Sergi Samper and former Roma loanee Lucas Digne are sidelined through injury.

Diego Perotti missed the defeat to Fiorentina and the Argentinian is struggling to be fit for the clash.

Interestingly, Barcelona have only made the semi finals of the Champions League in one of the last five seasons and will hope Lionel Messi can see off the Serie A club.

Messi will be hoping to inspire his team once again after completing his 29th La Liga career hattrick at the weekend.

Sergio Busquets will start for the Catalans and Radja Nainggolan starts for Roma after missing the first leg.

Barcelona vs Roma lineup

Barcelona XI

Roma XI

Is Barcelona vs Roma on TV?

The Champions League quarter-final is live on BT Sport 3.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.