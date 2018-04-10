PSG ready to pay €100million to seal transfer of Barcelona star in response to Champions League exit

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly lining up an ambitious summer transfer swoop in response to their early exit from the Champions League this season.

PSG were knocked out at the last-16 stage once again this season, losing 5-2 on aggregate to Real Madrid and still looking some way off being genuine contenders for the biggest prize in club football.

According to Don Balon, the club are aware this means they need to invest even more money in bringing in the very best players in the world, and that’s led them to target Barcelona defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets.

The Spain international has been an instrumental part of this Barcelona side in recent times and would no doubt make a superb addition for PSG if they could pull this deal off.

Don Balon claim the Ligue 1 giants are ready to pay as much as €100million for Busquets, but Barca do not want to let him go unless his release clause of €200million is met.

Given that PSG signed Neymar from the Catalan giants for less than that last summer, it would not be hugely surprising if they were tempted to go all out and pay that clause in a similar style this summer.

With Neymar and Kylian Mbappe brought in to strengthen PSG’s attack this season, the addition of a more defensive player like Busquets could be the ideal balance this squad needs.