‘Stop bottling it’ – Liverpool fans fume as Man City dominate first half

Liverpool were completely out-played in the first half of the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester City.

The hosts were dominant at the Etihad, as after scoring within two minutes through Gabriel Jesus, they immediately piled the pressure on the Reds.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez initiates contact over Liverpool raid

Bernardo Silva later hit the post before Leroy Sane had a goal ruled out for offside, with Pep Guardiola’s men pushing hard to overturn their 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

While Liverpool continued to defend deeper and deeper and invite more pressure on themselves, their supporters grew anxious and agitated, as seen in the tweets below.

It was the perfect response from a City perspective after their first leg showing and the defeat to Man Utd at the weekend, but ultimately they still had it all to do at the interval while an away goal changes the tie completely.

Nevertheless, it was in stark contrast to the dominant performance from Liverpool in the last meeting at Anfield, and it certainly deserved this reaction from some supporters…

stop bottling it — r (@luvsugden) April 10, 2018

DO SOMETHING FFS — ?? (@Vxrgil4) April 10, 2018

PLEASE DO SOMETHING — Jake McCaffrey (@jakemccaffrey25) April 10, 2018

SORT IT OUT — . (@_gerrardlucas) April 10, 2018

WE ARE PLAYING SO FUCKING SHIT — VVD4 (@Virgil4LFC) April 10, 2018

Absolute shambolic first half. Much improvements needed from players and coach cause peps tactics running through us at moment. Almost as bad a performance as Everton match — ??Gerard Delaney?? (@Gerard33Delaney) April 10, 2018