Survey: Russia, England and Germany are more likely to participate in fixed matches during World Cup

Russia, England and Germany are seen as the three countries most likely to participate in match-fixing during the FIFA World Cup 2018, according to a survey conducted by sports betting advisory platform BonusCodeBets.co.uk among 2,500 citizens of 11 World Cup host cities.

The comprehensive 2018 FIFA World Cup report on Russians’ attitudes toward the upcoming football tournament has also shed light on many other topics.

According to the survey, one in three Russians believe some matches are likely to be fixed. The younger demographic is less inclined to think this way, however. Rostov-on-Don and St. Petersburg are the two cities with the biggest concerns about match-fixing during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Iceland, Morocco, Costa Rica and Japan were voted the least likely to participate in fixed matches, according to Russians.

Despite the doubts the respondents expressed about fair play, the majority of those surveyed (71%) believe Russia was fairly selected as the 2018 FIFA World Cup host and without violation of the law. Moscow (19%), followed by Volgograd (10%) and Nizhniy (11%) are the three cities with the biggest doubts about Russia being fairly selected as tournament host.