‘That’s your GOAT’ – Real Madrid fans troll Lionel Messi after shock CL exit

Barcelona suffered a shock exit in the Champions League at the hands of Roma, and Real Madrid fans were more than happy to pile on the misery.

Los Blancos have their own tie to be wary of, as although they hold a commanding 3-0 lead over Juventus heading into the second leg at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night, as seen with Roma’s comeback against Barca, anything is seemingly possible.

SEE MORE: Agent fumes: Real Madrid superstar’s future addressed amid transfer talk

However, with the Giallorossi pulling off an incredible turnaround in Rome to secure a 3-0 win over the Catalan giants and prevail on the away goal rule, it would have been a bitter blow for Lionel Messi and his teammates.

Although they picked up a 4-1 win in the first leg at the Nou Camp, they didn’t entirely convince and lessons were seemingly not learnt from that as they collapsed at the Stadio Olimpico to see their hopes of a treble this season disappear.

Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t long before the Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debate became a talking point on social media, with countless Madrid fans, as seen below, using Barcelona’s exit as ammunition for their argument.

Ronaldo has undoubtedly turned his season around with 40 goals in 37 games, scoring a sensational overhead kick in a double in Turin last week, and his fans were quick to point out the difference between two of football’s greatest ever stars.

It remains to be seen who is more successful this season, but these fans believe Ronaldo knows when to show up more than his great rival.

Ronaldo went to Italy he scored a bicycle kick got a standing oviation from the juventus fan base (THAT’S MY GOAT)???? Messi went to Italy got dumb struck and started eating Italian grass (THAT’S YOUR GOAT) ?????? — Bankole Jnr (@manlikebanksz) April 10, 2018

In Last 10 Champions League Quarter-Finals: Cristiano Ronaldo – 14 Goals

Lionel Messi – 0 Goals Cristiano Ronaldo, The Greatest Of All Time. pic.twitter.com/LbiqXUHilF — RMadridBabe (@RMadridBabe) April 10, 2018

JUST A REMINDER that this was Messi’s best season and Ronaldo’s worst season. pic.twitter.com/pzmYinz3KL — Nqobani? (@Nes365) April 10, 2018

Ronaldo is levels ahead of Messi in champions league. pic.twitter.com/atjzh8Z74L — Hammad (@Ronaldoesquee) April 10, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo when Real Madrid needed him Vs Messi when Barcelona needed him No words needed.. pic.twitter.com/3aVAHWQjEi — OMAR ? (@Omar__cr7_) April 10, 2018

In the Last 10 Champions League Quater-Finals Games:

Cristiano Ronaldo – 14 Goals

Lionel Messi – 0 Goals The Greatest will always rise. pic.twitter.com/YRRpSVvioS — Hamza (@Ronaldoverses) April 10, 2018

Last 10 UCL Quarter-Finals games: Cristiano Ronaldo – 14 Goals.

Lionel Messi – 0 Goals. My GOAT scores world class goals in the quarter finals against the best italian team while your GOAT goes missing against AS Roma. Levels. pic.twitter.com/cUKq6YxuAG — Muhammad Fahad. (@TheCristianoGuy) April 10, 2018

Still can’t believe there are people who actually believe and argue Lionel Messi is a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo. One is the biggest winner of all times the other one has managed to bottle 4 consecutive finals with country and 4 quarter finals in 5 years with his club — Nikhil (@nikilled) April 10, 2018