‘That’s your GOAT’ – Real Madrid fans troll Lionel Messi after shock CL exit

Barcelona suffered a shock exit in the Champions League at the hands of Roma, and Real Madrid fans were more than happy to pile on the misery.

Los Blancos have their own tie to be wary of, as although they hold a commanding 3-0 lead over Juventus heading into the second leg at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night, as seen with Roma’s comeback against Barca, anything is seemingly possible.

However, with the Giallorossi pulling off an incredible turnaround in Rome to secure a 3-0 win over the Catalan giants and prevail on the away goal rule, it would have been a bitter blow for Lionel Messi and his teammates.

Although they picked up a 4-1 win in the first leg at the Nou Camp, they didn’t entirely convince and lessons were seemingly not learnt from that as they collapsed at the Stadio Olimpico to see their hopes of a treble this season disappear.

Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t long before the Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debate became a talking point on social media, with countless Madrid fans, as seen below, using Barcelona’s exit as ammunition for their argument.

Ronaldo has undoubtedly turned his season around with 40 goals in 37 games, scoring a sensational overhead kick in a double in Turin last week, and his fans were quick to point out the difference between two of football’s greatest ever stars.

It remains to be seen who is more successful this season, but these fans believe Ronaldo knows when to show up more than his great rival.

