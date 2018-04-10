Video: Liverpool fans were loving hilarious Roberto Firmino celebrations with LFC teammate

Liverpool booked their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League with a 5-1 aggregate win over Manchester City in their last-eight tie.

The Reds took a commanding 3-0 lead to the Etihad on Tuesday night, but they were under significant pressure in the first half as they were outplayed and behind to an early Gabriel Jesus goal.

However, the tie changed entirely early in the second period, as Mohamed Salah kept his composure and produced a superb finish to score a crucial away goal which put Liverpool firmly back in control.

Roberto Firmino added a second to ensure that Liverpool secured a win on the night and a comfortable victory over both legs, as they’ll now wait to see who they draw in the semi-finals on Friday.

It wasn’t just Firmino’s goal that had the Liverpool faithful talking though, as many spotted the Brazilian’s confused but hilarious celebrations with Salah after their first goal.

Initially spotted in the background mimicking his teammate, as seen in the images below, the video shows him seemingly wondering how Salah is keeping so calm.

It went down very well with the fans, as did his celebration for his own goal as he seemingly waved goodbye to City, but it’s his goals and overall play that will continue to delight them more as he played a crucial role in their success against City and now it remains to be seen who they will face next.

