Manchester United ready to beat Tottenham to smart £40million transfer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly stepping up his interest in the potential transfer of Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson ahead of the summer.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening at the back after a frustrating season in which the likes of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo have not been at their best.

It seems time for a change in that area and Mawson is the latest name to emerge as a candidate for United after they sent scouts to watch him in action in the recent game against West Brom, according to the Sun.

Mawson has become one of the most impressive defensive players in the bottom half of the division and the Sun add that Tottenham have also shown an interest in the £40million-rated 24-year-old.

Mawson recently earned a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad and is undoubtedly one of his club’s most important players at the moment.

It remains to be seen if he could easily make the step up to playing for a club like United but Mourinho seems to think he’s worth looking at.

Mawson could be an important signing for Spurs too, however, with Toby Alderweireld’s future in doubt as he doesn’t seem set to sign a new contract.