Anthony Martial next club odds: Who could sign Man Utd star?

Anthony Martial could reportedly be heading for a surprise transfer away from Manchester United this summer.

There have been reports that both Martial and Marcus Rashford are unhappy with their lack of starts this season.

Since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez, Martial in particular has found his opportunities limited as of late, starting just four games since Sanchez’s arrival in January.

He hasn’t appeared for United since the 2-0 FA Cup win over Brighton and Hove Albion back in March.

Martial was settling into the team before Sanchez’s arrival, producing more consistent performances and goals but has found himself out of favour.

The Independent suggest Juventus, PSG and Atletico Madrid will be looking to add the French forward to their ranks.

The latter could be plausible, given Antoine Griezmann could be moving this summer too.

However, a host of Premier League clubs would love to add him to their ranks too, but it remains to be seen whether United boss, Jose Mourinho, would do business with a rival club.

The bookies have had their say where he could be playing next season.

Where do you think Martial will be playing next season?

Anthony Martial next club odds

Juventus – 4/1

Chelsea – 16/1

PSG – 20/1

Real Madrid – 20/1

Spurs – 20/1

AC Milan – 25/1

Arsenal – 25/1

Atletico Madrid – 25/1

Barcelona – 25/1