Antoine Griezmann next club odds: Who could sign Atletico Madrid star?

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to have been in touch with Antoine Griezmann in order to facilitate a move to the Bernabeu, according to reports.

The Frenchman is one of Barcelona’s top transfer targets as he recently said he would like his future sorted out before the start of the World Cup.

MORE: Video: Antoine Griezmann scores with moment of genius in Europa League thrashing

With Gareth Bale falling out of favour at Los Blancos and his own future up in the air, Griezmann could be the perfect replacement.

The France international has shone at Atletico Madrid and even scored against Real in their recent meeting in La Liga, but it remains to be seen whether he would consider moving to Atleti’s city rivals.

Griezmann responded to reports that Barcelona are preparing to pay his €100m release clause this summer.

“It’s not good information,” he is quoted as saying by ESPN.

Football365 add that he noted: “I don’t know where that information comes from. But I don’t know anything about it, so for now there is nothing.

“[These reports] are false.”

Where will Griezmann go? Here’s what the bookies think.

Antoine Griezmann next club odds

Barcelona – 1/2

To stay – 7/4

Man Utd – 12/1

Chelsea – 25/1

Man City – 25/1

Liverpool – 25/1

Arsenal – 33/1

PSG – 33/1