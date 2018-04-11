Real Madrid president opens talks to hijack €100million Barcelona transfer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly been in touch with one of Barcelona’s top transfer targets for the summer in a bid to hijack the move.

According to Don Balon, Perez believes his side can win the battle for Antoine Griezmann’s signature and has been given some indication from the player himself that he could choose the Bernabeu over the Nou Camp.

Madrid could do with a quality attacker like Griezmann in their ranks given the dip in form of players like Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema this season, while even the in-form Cristiano Ronaldo cannot go on like this forever.

The France international has shone at Atletico Madrid and even scored against Real in their recent meeting in La Liga, though he could now cross the divide and play for Los Blancos.

This would be a desperate situation for Barcelona given their current problems, with Griezmann surely needed at the club to boost their hopes of being serious contenders for the Champions League again next season.

The 27-year-old would be ideal to replace struggling performers like Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, while Neymar also remains a big loss since his summer switch to Paris Saint-Germain.