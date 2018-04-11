Bayern Munich vs Sevilla lineup: Who’s in the starting XI?

It’s nearly time for the crunch Champions League quarter-final second leg tie between Bayern Munich and Sevilla at the Allianz Arena.
The Bundesliga champions take a slender lead into the game, but importantly they have two crucial goals.
They won 2-1 in the first leg in Spain last week with Jesus Navas scoring an own goal before Thiago Alcantara scored a deflected second.
Sevilla’s morale will be low following a 4-0 loss against Celta Vigo in La Liga over the weekend; and they have yet to win in four games.
Bayern secured yet another Bundesliga title at the weekend – a record sixth in a row.
James Rodriguez, Arjen Robben, Thomas Muller, Franck Ribery, and Robert Lewandowski all start on the pitch at the same time for the Bundesliga champions.
It’s a familiar lineup for Sevilla, with Ever Banega returning and Angel Correa playing too.
Bayern Munich vs Sevilla lineup
Bayern Munich XI
Here’s how #FCBayern will line up against @SevillaFC_ENG tonight! ?? #packmas #FCBSFC pic.twitter.com/Jp8SWfgK59
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 11, 2018
Sevilla XI
Here is our starting eleven to face @FCBayernEN in the Allianz Arena #vamosmisevilla #FCBSFC pic.twitter.com/T73q5JvvaD
— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) April 11, 2018
