Big blow for Arsenal: key £35M starter to miss Gunners’ Europa League clash for Arsene Wenger’s side

Arsenal have been dealt a big blow ahead of their clash against CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Thursday, after midfield starter Granit Xhaka was ruled out with illness.

The Mirror are reporting that the Swiss midfielder, who has been a key player for the north London side this season, has stayed at home and not travelled to Russia.

This will come as a big blow for the Gunners, as the former Bourssia Monchengladbach star has been a staple in the north London side’s midfield this season.

Since moving from Germany for the Premier League for a fee of £35M (as per the BBC), Xhaka has managed to work his way into being a key player for Arsene Wenger’s side.

In 86 appearances for the Premier League side, the Swiss international has managed to clock up a total of seven goals and nine assists, a decent record for a midfielder of his quality.

The 25-year-old’s wide passing range and excellent vision has seen a few label him as the best passer currently at the Emirates, and for good reason.

It’ll definitely be worth while seeing how the north London side cope without their midfield maestro in their side.