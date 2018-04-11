Chelsea could do battle with Man United in race to secure transfer of £35M-rated Ligue 1 star

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a move for Nice and Ivory Coast midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, who is also being tracked by Jose Mourinho’s Man United.

The Sun are stating that the Blues are looking to make a move for Seri in the summer, and that the Ivorian is rated at around £35M by the French club.

The news outlet are also stating that United, as well as Man City and Liverpool, are all keeping an eye on the player, meaning that we could be set for a big bidding war for the player in the summer if all goes to plan.

Since moving to Nice, Seri has managed to impress fans and critics alike with his high levels of performances.

Since his move from Pacos D Ferreira in the summer of 2015, the Ivory Coast international has managed to clock up a total of 11 goals and assists in 117 appearances.

Last season, the midfielder shone for Nice, as he bagged seven goals and 10 assists in 34 league appearances as the French side secured a top four finish.

If Chelsea and United are both serious about signing Seri, it’ll be interesting to see which club gets the better of the other in the race for the midfielder.