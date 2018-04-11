Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne…Another player Chelsea foolishly let go has just picked up an award

Chelsea have had a bit of a nightmare of it in the transfer market in recent times, with serious questions needing to be asked of their recruitment policy right now.

Not only have they made a raft of dreadful signings in the last two transfer windows, but they keep on loaning out or selling players who go on to be world beaters elsewhere.

The Premier League’s leading scorer Mohamed Salah is tearing it up at Liverpool as they make it into the Champions League semi-finals, while Kevin De Bruyne could realistically win the title and PFA Player of the Year with Manchester City.

Romelu Lukaku, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic are also doing the business for Manchester United, and there’s another name to add to a worrying and ever-growing list: Michy Batshuayi.

Goal of the month ?? Proud thanks to all the fans ?? @bvb09 pic.twitter.com/Glq4L2xbLV — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) April 11, 2018

The Belgium international has just picked up Borussia Dortmund’s Goal of the Month prize after a tremendous impact since moving to the Bundesliga side on loan this January.

Batshuayi was replaced by Olivier Giroud at Stamford Bridge, but he’s scored nine goals to Giroud’s one since they both changed clubs in the winter.

Dortmund will no doubt be hoping to sign Batshuayi permanently if they can, but luckily for the Blues they have a chance to bring him back and give him another shot after only allowing him a temporary move to Germany.