Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could still save Philippe Coutinho’s season after Barcelona’s Champions League exit

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has the power to make sure this season isn’t a total write-off for Philippe Coutinho after his January transfer to Barcelona.

The Brazil international may have thought he was making a step up in swapping Anfield for the Nou Camp in the middle of this season, but his Barcelona side are now out of the Champions League while his old club made it through to the semi-finals after beating Manchester City.

Coutinho watched from the stands as Barcelona were beaten 3-0 by Roma last night in an incredible comeback at the Stadio Olimpico.

Ineligible to play for the Catalan giants due to representing Liverpool in the earlier rounds, Coutinho’s European appearances for the Reds mean he could be given a winners’ medal if the club end up going all the way in the competition.

The 25-year-old played five group stage matches for Liverpool and the Daily Mirror claim it would likely be down to LFC boss Klopp to decide whether or not he gets one for his small contribution to their potential success.

If the German tactician is so generous as to give one of the allocated 40 medals to Coutinho, it could really save the player’s season as he looks on the face of it to have made a bad choice and given up on the chance of real success by leaving Liverpool for Barca.

Coutinho would not have been involved any way if Ernesto Valverde’s side had won the Champions League, while his impact on the La Liga title race has also been minimal as they were well clear at the top when he arrived anyway.

It would be interesting to see what Liverpool fans made of it if Coutinho were awarded a medal despite walking out on the club mid-way through the campaign.