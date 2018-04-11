CSKA vs Arsenal TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

Arsenal may have one foot inside the Europa League semi-finals against CSKA – but they will be wary of the shock result that occured to Barcelona last night.

Arsene Wenger’s side were fantastic last week, with a brace from Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette helping them romp to a 4-1 victory last week.

Possibly the only regret was that they didn’t add to their goals tally, with Mesut Ozil at the heart of the Gunners’ creative fulcrum.

Arsene Wenger has never won in three visits to Russia with Arsenal but they are favourites nonetheless.

CSKA suffered another damaging defeat on Monday, losing 2-1 at home to Dynamo Moscow – so their morale will be low.

What time is CSKA vs Arsenal kick-off?

The match takes place on Thursday, April 12.

Kick-off is at 8.05pm UK time.

What channel will CSKA vs Arsenal be shown on?

The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

What is the CSKA vs Arsenal team news?

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss at least the next three games after suffering medial knee ligament damage in the first leg – so Danny Welbeck could continue on the left after impressing against Southampton.

Wenger is set to restore first-teamers including Laurent Koscielny, Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil to the squad after they missed the win over Southampton.

David Ospina is nursing a knock and will be out, so Petr Cech will start again after returning from injury in the first-leg.

CSKA are without Viktor Vasin and Mario Fernandes as they look to reverse the disappointment of last Thursday, but Kirill Nabakin available again after suspension.

What are the CSKA vs Arsenal odds?

CSKA – 13/5

Draw – 27/10

Arsenal – EVS