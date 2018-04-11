£70m star buys house in England as he decides between Manchester United, Chelsea or Tottenham transfer

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham look to have learned their fate in the rumoured pursuit of a big-name from Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Welsh winger Gareth Bale has chosen to return to Tottenham and has bought a house in England in anticipation of the move.

MORE: Chelsea request Gareth Bale and surprise Real Madrid star as part of Eden Hazard transfer

The report adds that Manchester United and Chelsea have also been keen to land the 28-year-old, but it seems he’s set to snub them in favour of a move back to his former side.

Bale showed arguably the best form of his career during his Tottenham days and it may be that he now senses this would be his best opportunity to rediscover the form that made him a star.

It’s fair to say things haven’t really worked out as planned for Bale in Madrid, despite him picking up plenty of silverware and scoring some decisive goals in his first season at the Bernabeu.

Injuries and a loss of confidence seem to have affected the Wales international since then and it would be little surprise if he felt drawn to another spell at Spurs to revive his flagging career.

This would be a huge statement signing for Tottenham at the moment as well, with the prospect of Bale linking up with the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen sure to send fear into most Premier League defences if it comes off.

Diario Gol recently claimed Bale would likely cost around £70million amid interest from Premier League clubs.