Is Real Madrid vs Juventus on TV? Team news, stream, kick-off time and odds

After the shock in Rome last night, Juventus will be looking to take inspiration from their compatriots and produce a stunning comeback against Real Madrid.

The two sides faced off in last season’s Champions League final, with Real Madrid winning 4-1.

The holders are in pole position to make another semi-final appearance after dismantling the Old Lady 3-0 in the first leg.

The game will be remembered for the stunning overhead kick Cristiano Ronaldo produced; leaving the Portuguese superstar to soak in a standing ovation from the home fans.

What time is Real Madrid vs Juventus kick-off?

Real Madrid host Juventus at Santiago Bernabeu with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm on Wednesday, April 11.

Is Real Madrid vs Juventus on TV? And can I stream it?

The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Real Madrid vs Juventus team news

Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo Bentancur are suspended for the visitors, whilst Sergio Ramos will be missing for the hosts.

Federico Bernardeschi has been sidelined with an injury since mid-February but is not yet ready to return.

Nacho Fernandez is expected to be out for another couple of weeks, while young defender Jesus Vallejo could return to the bench.

Real Madrid vs Juventus odds

Real Madrid – 8/13

Draw – 7/2

Juventus – 9/2