Arsenal urged to launch fresh transfer swoop for £25m target following Champions League heroics

Arsenal fans are urging their club to launch a fresh transfer swoop for Roma defender Kostas Manolas after his Champions League heroics for Roma against Barcelona last night.

The Greece international scored the decisive goal at the Stadio Olimpico last night as Roma completed a remarkable turnaround from 4-1 down in the first leg of their tie to win 3-0 and progress to the semi-finals on away goals.

Manolas put in a commanding display at the back and took his goal well, displaying at the end of the game the kind of passion often seen as lacking in Arsene Wenger’s side.

The Gunners were reportedly in talks over signing Manolas in January but it never came to anything, so fans are unsurprisingly keen on him again following this superb big-game performance.

manolas roma
Arsenal fans would love to sign Kostas Manolas from Roma

With Per Mertesacker set to retire and Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi not at their best this season, is it any wonder? Here’s what Gooners are saying about Manolas today…

