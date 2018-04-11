Arsenal urged to launch fresh transfer swoop for £25m target following Champions League heroics

Arsenal fans are urging their club to launch a fresh transfer swoop for Roma defender Kostas Manolas after his Champions League heroics for Roma against Barcelona last night.

The Greece international scored the decisive goal at the Stadio Olimpico last night as Roma completed a remarkable turnaround from 4-1 down in the first leg of their tie to win 3-0 and progress to the semi-finals on away goals.

Manolas put in a commanding display at the back and took his goal well, displaying at the end of the game the kind of passion often seen as lacking in Arsene Wenger’s side.

The Gunners were reportedly in talks over signing Manolas in January but it never came to anything, so fans are unsurprisingly keen on him again following this superb big-game performance.

Arsenal: No Luiz. Evans looks unlikely as WBA want £20m, no negotiations. In talks with Roma over Manolas. They want £30m for him but AFC have unofficially suggested £25m with a complicated payment structure #afc #asroma — Emanuele Giulianelli (@EmaGiulianelli) January 31, 2018

With Per Mertesacker set to retire and Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi not at their best this season, is it any wonder? Here’s what Gooners are saying about Manolas today…

Hope you saw the defensive masterclass by manolas last night? @Arsenal — Superman. (@AlayoMachado) April 11, 2018

Sign manolas … please ???? — Özil's left foot (@singhO_O) April 11, 2018

Imagine not wanting Manolas at Arsenal after yesterday — JS (@jordxn18) April 11, 2018

Yo we need both Manolas and the commentator to come to Arsenal https://t.co/StPDbzUw61 — Gunnersgene (@fplGunnersGene) April 11, 2018

Manolas needed at Arsenal — HOSSACK (@ellishossack) April 11, 2018