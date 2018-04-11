Liverpool make Champions League history with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino goals vs Manchester City

Liverpool are through to the Champions League semi-finals and made a small piece of history for themselves in the process after scoring twice against Manchester City.

The Reds went 1-0 down at the Etihad Stadium last night but bounced back with two goals in the second half to overtake rivals Manchester United as the top-scoring English side in a single Champions League campaign.

MORE: What Jurgen Klopp said to Liverpool players at half-time against Man City

Sir Alex Ferguson’s United side of 2002/03 scored 32 goals before being knocked out by Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, but Liverpool’s double last night put them on an incredible 33 goals in Europe this term – with at least two more games for them still to play.

33 – Liverpool's haul of 33 goals is the most by an English team in a single Champions League season. Juggernaut. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 10, 2018

Liverpool have been on fire in recent times, with their front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino certainly up there with the finest in the world at the moment.

Salah’s goal last night was his 39th of the season for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and if he carries on like this you can bet Liverpool will add to this tally in their semi-final clashes, whoever the opponent.