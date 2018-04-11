Manchester City star complains to UEFA following Champions League exit to Liverpool

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has complained to UEFA following his side’s Champions League exit at the hands of Liverpool last night.

The Portugal international posted on Instagram after the game and was clearly aggrieved at one or two decisions that went Liverpool’s way – with one in particular coming to mind.

City went 1-0 up early on before going on to lose 2-1 to Liverpool on the night, and 5-1 on aggregate, but they had what looked a perfectly good second goal ruled out shortly before half time.

While the recent inclusion of VAR in some competitions has been met with a degree of hostility, Silva feels it could have been useful on this occasion as City were denied a goal that could have changed the course of the game.

Pep Guardiola’s side were dominant in the first half and going in at the break 2-0 up would have really given Liverpool something to worry about, but they got away with a goal wrongly flagged offside when the pass actually came from their own player.

Silva couldn’t help but mention this in his Instagram post after the game, saying: ‘Ps: @championsleague could you guys start using the VAR next season? It might be useful.’