Jose Mourinho ready to sell Manchester United attacker to Champions League giants in surprise transfer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to sanction the surprise sale of Marcus Rashford to Real Madrid in this summer’s transfer window.

Don Balon claim the Portuguese tactician is pushing Rashford out of the club as Real show an interest in adding the England international to their list of forwards.

Rashford has long been regarded as one of English football’s best young talents, but he’s struggled to play as much in the second half of this season since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez.

Still, Los Blancos clearly rate him highly and look to have an opportunity to sign him this summer in what would be a somewhat surprising and unpopular move.

United fans are known for their love of homegrown talents coming through at Old Trafford, and Rashford is among the most successful of recent academy graduates to rise to the first-team.

Given the potential he’s shown early on in his career, Rashford could be the future of this United side and seems a player worth building around, but it’s certainly looking like he’s unsettled after recent snubs from Jose Mourinho.

The Daily Mirror report that the 20-year-old could consider his future this summer, and it’s also been claimed that Anthony Martial could be on his way out.

The Independent have suggested the French forward is another who could be surplus to requirements this summer – and if both leave you can expect a mini-riot from Red Devils supporters.