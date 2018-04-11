Monaco could rival Arsenal in race to secure transfer of out-of-form Real Madrid ace

Monaco are reportedly interested in making a move for France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who is also a target for Premier League giants Arsenal.

Don Balon are stating that the Gunners are keeping an eye on the France international, and that Monaco have now entered the race to bring the striker back to his home country of France.

The news outlet are also reporting that Monaco are to spend some of the €180M they are to get from Kylian Mbappe’s completed transfer to PSG on the Real Madrid frontman.

Benzema has been in awful form for Los Blancos so far this campaign, with the former Lyon hitman only managing to clock up a total of nine goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

The Frenchman has seriously struggled these last two seasons, with the player bagging a measly total of 27 goals in 85 appearances, a shocking record for a player of his quality.

Following this baron run from the Real Madrid star, it’ll be interesting to see how much Monaco deem the player to be worth should they end up making a move for him in the summer.

Should things go to plan, we may see Monaco rival the Gunners in the race to secure a deal for Benzema in the near future.