“Pathetic” – Fans brand Spurs star Harry Kane a “joke” as FA decision sees him close gap on Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in Golden Boot race

Fans took to social media to brand Spurs talisman Harry Kane “pathetic” and a “joke”, after the England international was awarded Christian Eriksen’s goal against Stoke on Saturday in the Premier League.

The BBC confirmed that the England forward had been awarded the goal that Eriksen was deemed to have scored against the Potters last week, something that some fans weren’t best pleased about.

It now means that Kane is just four goals behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot, a decision that may prove to be pivotal in the duo’s pursuit of the award come the end of the season.

Following the decision, fans took to social media to hammer England ace Kane, with some supporters branding the player’s “pathetic”.

Here are a few select tweets from fans slating the Spurs superstar. Let us know below if you agree with the FA’s decision to award Kane the goal, and whether he has it in him to beat Salah to the award.

Seen the 'goal' a few times now in slow motion but yet to see any touch on the ball by Kane. Maybe it bounced off a blade of grass he stood on earlier (does that count too) How desperate is he for recognition to bring his daughter into this. Its pathetic, the guy is a joke — Don Virana (@ViranaDon) April 11, 2018

It wasn't Kane's goal. It's pathetic and really petty that it got this far. Shame on Kane — Kofi M Pilgrim (@MpKofi) April 11, 2018

Harry Kane is actually so pathetic, it’s a joke ? he still isn’t going to win the golden boot either. — Reeks (@MrAzzaReekie) April 11, 2018

Always rated Harry Kane but that goal appeal was just pathetic. — Jefri (@jefrimkhtr) April 11, 2018

Kane and Tottenham are pathetic. ?????? — Callum Bradsworth ? (@CallumBradswort) April 11, 2018

Pretty pathetic from Harry Kane, one of those players that wouldn't care if his team lost as long as he scored — oliver coulson (@olivercoulson) April 11, 2018

Harry Kane is honestly the most pathetic footballer I’ve witnessed in the PL. Credibility shot to pieces. — Scouse Terry (@RedOrDead__) April 11, 2018