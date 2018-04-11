“Pathetic” – Fans brand Spurs star Harry Kane a “joke” as FA decision sees him close gap on Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in Golden Boot race

Posted by
Fans took to social media to brand Spurs talisman Harry Kane “pathetic” and a “joke”, after the England international was awarded Christian Eriksen’s goal against Stoke on Saturday in the Premier League. 

The BBC confirmed that the England forward had been awarded the goal that Eriksen was deemed to have scored against the Potters last week, something that some fans weren’t best pleased about.

MORE: “Really?” – Liverpool goal-machine Mohamed Salah joined by Reds teammates in mocking FA decision to award Harry Kane goal

It now means that Kane is just four goals behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot, a decision that may prove to be pivotal in the duo’s pursuit of the award come the end of the season.

Following the decision, fans took to social media to hammer England ace Kane, with some supporters branding the player’s “pathetic”.

Here are a few select tweets from fans slating the Spurs superstar. Let us know below if you agree with the FA’s decision to award Kane the goal, and whether he has it in him to beat Salah to the award.

