Premier League top scorer odds: Who is favourite to win Golden Boot after Harry Kane awarded goal against Stoke?

Harry Kane has been awarded Tottenham Hotspur’s second goal in their 2-1 win against Stoke City on Saturday, after Tottenham and Kane successfully appealed to the Premier League’s Goal Accreditation Appeals Panel.

The goal was initially given to Christian Eriksen following his in-swinging free kick was deemed not to have touched Kane.

It was unclear whether went in directly or took a touch of Kane, after the ‘dubious goal panel’ gave the goal to Eriksen.

Spurs then took the unprecedented step of appealing the decision by writing to the Premier League to help Kane chase another Premier League Golden Boot.

Speaking after the game however, Kane was adamant the ball had flicked off his shoulder and would be claiming the goal.

“I swear on my daughter’s life that I touched the ball, but there’s nothing I can do,” said Kane.

“If they turn it around, they turn it around. If they take my word, they take my word.

“It is what it is – the most important thing is that we won the game.”

The goal leaves Kane on 25 goals, which is four behind Mohamed Salah – and the Egyptian star and other Liverpool players took to Twitter to give their response.

Wooooooow really ? — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) April 11, 2018

It will be a tight finish to see who wins the Premier League Golden Boot, and the bookies have given their odds.

Premier League top scorer odds

Mohamed Salah – 1/7 (29 goals)

Harry Kane – 9/2 (25 goals)

Sergio Aguero – 40/1 (21 goals)